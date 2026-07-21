WCM Investment Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,216 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Rentokil Initial worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 292.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2,549.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,165 shares of the company's stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company's stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of RTO stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rentokil Initial PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.50.

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Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

Further Reading

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