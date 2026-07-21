WCM Investment Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,862 shares of the company's stock after selling 603,114 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hayward worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hayward by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,055 shares of the company's stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning bought 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $28,607.92. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 103,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,324,960.12. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,323.52. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,544. Insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research lowered Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

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Hayward Stock Down 2.1%

Hayward stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Hayward's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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