WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,443 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,262 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 36,997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,780 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company's stock.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 2.5%

SKWD stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $211,819.50. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 8,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $430,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,353 shares in the company, valued at $531,315.96. This represents a 44.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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