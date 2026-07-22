WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $980,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,510 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Manhattan Associates from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $247.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.Manhattan Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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