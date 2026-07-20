WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,813,522 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 191.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,820,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,813,522 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 2.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 3.55% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,157,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 547.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.78.

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Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,375.57. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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