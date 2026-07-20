WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 45,557 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,012 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Boot Barn worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 702.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

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Boot Barn Trading Up 0.3%

BOOT stock opened at $152.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.43 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $244.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.92.

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Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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