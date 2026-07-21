WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 853,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 2,170.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 33.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,368 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 83,807 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 56.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,103 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 3.5%

CCC opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.96.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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