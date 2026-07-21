WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,665 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,665 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus began coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,390.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,743.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,056.26. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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