WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 447,982 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Verra Mobility worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,608,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 2,433,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,924,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,210,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 791,146 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Verra Mobility

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kaplan Fox, Schall, and others, issued reminders about an August 4 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action covering investors who bought VRRM shares between February 24 and May 26, 2026. These notices suggest legal overhang and reinforce concerns about alleged investor harm. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kaplan Fox, Schall, and others, issued reminders about an August 4 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action covering investors who bought VRRM shares between February 24 and May 26, 2026. These notices suggest legal overhang and reinforce concerns about alleged investor harm. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it is broadening its investigation into Verra Mobility following an abrupt leadership transition, including CEO resignation, and referenced a securities action tied to a major contract loss. That deepens uncertainty around management stability and the company’s business outlook. Article Title

Hagens Berman said it is broadening its investigation into Verra Mobility following an abrupt leadership transition, including CEO resignation, and referenced a securities action tied to a major contract loss. That deepens uncertainty around management stability and the company’s business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms repeated that investors may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit or seek lead-plaintiff status. These are largely procedural updates, but they keep the litigation in focus and may continue to weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verra Mobility from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Verra Mobility from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 13.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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