WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,832 shares of the company's stock after selling 661,216 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,248,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,424,000 after acquiring an additional 397,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,138,118 shares of the company's stock worth $147,946,000 after acquiring an additional 197,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,519,263 shares of the company's stock worth $105,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of CWK opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $328,971.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,876 shares in the company, valued at $939,107. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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