WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 155,315 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,754 shares of the company's stock after selling 155,315 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Addus HomeCare worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,668.67. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788 shares of company stock valued at $73,506. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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