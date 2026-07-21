WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 186,615 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,906 shares of the company's stock after selling 186,615 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of YETI worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 2,079.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

YETI opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Further Reading

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