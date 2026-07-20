WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 61,464 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,464 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vista Energy worth $21,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the company's stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,912,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 149,310 shares of the company's stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 112,348 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth $19,227,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth $20,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company's stock.

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Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $81.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.53). Vista Energy had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $865.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Vista Energy

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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