WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $6.12 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,123,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,832,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,528,300 shares of the company's stock worth $200,314,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 79,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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