WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 241,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,112 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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