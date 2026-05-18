WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $8,477,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $173.77 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $184.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce's payout ratio is 22.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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