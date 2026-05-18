WD Rutherford LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 870.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,540 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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