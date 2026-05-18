WD Rutherford LLC Sells 21,694 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,706 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,694 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 95,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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