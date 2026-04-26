Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,997 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 197.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.23, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.67. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.63 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Phillip Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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