Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,706 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,681 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day moving average is $188.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.56.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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