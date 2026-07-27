Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 776.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $156.88 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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