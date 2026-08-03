Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 304.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,254 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports comprises about 2.1% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 84.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Amer Sports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amer Sports by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 18,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Amer Sports news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. The trade was a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,262,385 shares in the company, valued at $43,451,291.70. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AS. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.70.

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Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $35.61 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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