Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New $10.47 Million Investment in TransUnion $TRU

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,052 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,466,000. TransUnion makes up 2.0% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,066 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,732 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $577,520. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,279,770. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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