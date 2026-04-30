Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New $12.64 Million Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 244,020 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $12,643,000. Pan American Silver accounts for 2.4% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,748,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405,762 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,004,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,462,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $560,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,191,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $666,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,055 shares during the period. Finally, North of South Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 3,000,056 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,778 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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