Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $18,774,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 3.5% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,793,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,904,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,960,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,959,166,000 after acquiring an additional 169,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,207,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,674,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,000.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $946.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $950.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $900.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $583.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is 29.18%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total transaction of $1,250,265.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,626.70. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,918.40. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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