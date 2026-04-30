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Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Timken logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda opened a new position in The Timken Company, buying 195,284 shares worth about $16.43 million, which is ~3.1% of the firm's portfolio and roughly 0.28% of Timken outstanding.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—four Buys, three Holds and one Sell—with a consensus rating of Hold and a $105.86 target, although Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer recently raised targets to $125, $119 and $117 respectively.
  • Timken beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates (revenue +3.5% y/y), set FY2026 guidance of 5.50–6.00 EPS, and pays a $0.35 quarterly dividend (1.3% yield).
  • Five stocks we like better than Timken.

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $16,429,000. Timken makes up approximately 3.1% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.28% of Timken as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Timken by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,636 shares in the company, valued at $26,310,251.64. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Trading Down 0.3%

Timken stock opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Timken's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Timken (NYSE:TKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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