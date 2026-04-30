Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Raises Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 7.3% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.13% of NRG Energy worth $38,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $141,918,000 after buying an additional 734,624 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,521,000 after buying an additional 601,079 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,951,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.35.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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