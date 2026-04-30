Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Takes Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000. Solaris Energy Infrastructure accounts for 1.8% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned 0.31% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $71.59 on Thursday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: SEI reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.26 consensus and record revenue (~$196.2M), with management highlighting profitable growth — this is the primary catalyst for the rally. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations: SEI reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.26 consensus and record revenue (~$196.2M), with management highlighting profitable growth — this is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: New hyperscaler / major data‑center power deals: Multiple reports detail fresh contracts to supply power solutions to large data‑center customers (hyperscalers), underpinning revenue visibility and growth expectations. Article Title

New hyperscaler / major data‑center power deals: Multiple reports detail fresh contracts to supply power solutions to large data‑center customers (hyperscalers), underpinning revenue visibility and growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Street support: Stifel raised its price target to $93 (buy) and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $82 (equal weight), reflecting upgraded revenue/contract outlook and helping push the stock higher. Article Title

Street support: Stifel raised its price target to $93 (buy) and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $82 (equal weight), reflecting upgraded revenue/contract outlook and helping push the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction & momentum: Call‑option activity spiked and the stock hit new highs after the report, signaling heightened bullish positioning and momentum buying. Article Title

Market reaction & momentum: Call‑option activity spiked and the stock hit new highs after the report, signaling heightened bullish positioning and momentum buying. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts published — useful for detail on contract cadence, margins and capital allocation but not new catalysts by themselves. Article Title Presentation

Earnings call materials and transcripts published — useful for detail on contract cadence, margins and capital allocation but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/risk: SEI trades at a high trailing P/E (~80x) and is near its 12‑month high, which raises upside risk if growth or contract execution disappoints — investors should weigh momentum against valuation.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEI. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.64.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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