WealthCare Asset Management LLC Invests $14.36 Million in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

WealthCare Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,464 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $14,362,000. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 9.6% of WealthCare Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Caldwell Trust Co increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $8,546,264,000 after buying an additional 436,563 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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