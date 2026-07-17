Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 19,397 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,795 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 151.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 118,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 283.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $74.31 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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