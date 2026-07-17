Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 3,527 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,328 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities set a $301.00 price objective on Chubb in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.5%

Chubb stock opened at $342.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.50. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $365.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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