Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,753 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $357.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 1.2%

MAR opened at $353.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $341.19 and its 200 day moving average is $316.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,813,498.74. The trade was a 35.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,750. This represents a 46.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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