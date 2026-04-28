Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 6,180 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 464,179 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $207,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,362. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $581.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $470.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.84 and a twelve month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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