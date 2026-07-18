Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,238,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,631,730 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,214.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,274.26. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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