Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,123 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Ameren were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ameren by 6,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ameren Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of AEE stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Further Reading

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