Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,260 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:GIS opened at $38.56 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.22 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's payout ratio is presently -1,355.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

Trending Headlines about General Mills

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General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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