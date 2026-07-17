Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,050 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.31.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.74 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney’s cruise business reportedly generated about $3 billion last fiscal year, and the company is planning a major fleet expansion with five more ships as part of a $60 billion investment, highlighting a potentially strong long-term growth driver. Article link

Disney’s cruise business reportedly generated about $3 billion last fiscal year, and the company is planning a major fleet expansion with five more ships as part of a $60 billion investment, highlighting a potentially strong long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out new park and consumer-products experiences, including “Magic of Disney Animation” attractions, solar trash cans at Animal Kingdom, and a new Lorcana collection, which support its parks and licensing businesses. Article link

Disney is rolling out new park and consumer-products experiences, including “Magic of Disney Animation” attractions, solar trash cans at Animal Kingdom, and a new Lorcana collection, which support its parks and licensing businesses. Positive Sentiment: Lower inflation and easing oil prices could help consumer discretionary spending and support Disney’s parks, media, and entertainment demand. Article link

Lower inflation and easing oil prices could help consumer discretionary spending and support Disney’s parks, media, and entertainment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and recognition stories, such as Ken Bunt’s lifetime achievement award, are broadly positive for the brand but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Article link

Disney-related lifestyle and recognition stories, such as Ken Bunt’s lifetime achievement award, are broadly positive for the brand but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg and other reports say the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over ABC’s “The View” and may escalate scrutiny of Disney’s broadcast licenses, creating a regulatory risk that could pressure the shares. Article link

Bloomberg and other reports say the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over ABC’s “The View” and may escalate scrutiny of Disney’s broadcast licenses, creating a regulatory risk that could pressure the shares. Negative Sentiment: A separate report says Disney could face a potential US$100 million loss on the live-action “Moana” remake, adding concern around film profitability. Article link

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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