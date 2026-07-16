Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,562 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $31,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,441,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,526,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 0.9%

AMGN stock opened at $358.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.00. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.77 and a 52 week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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