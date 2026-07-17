Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,306 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,573 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the first quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $299.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $300.06. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $271.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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