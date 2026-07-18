Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,079 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,437 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $226,642,000 after buying an additional 67,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $270,849,000 after buying an additional 96,751 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $413.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $407.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.52. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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