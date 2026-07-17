Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,372 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,338 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.79.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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