Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 28,473 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $396,615,000 after buying an additional 4,770,260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5,451.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,457,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $63,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $388,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,210,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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