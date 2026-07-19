Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 5,026 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Burlington Stores from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $344.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.49 and a 1 year high of $361.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burlington Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burlington Stores wasn't on the list.

While Burlington Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here