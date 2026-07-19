Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 56,506 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,124 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.92%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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