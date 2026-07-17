Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 8,022 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,262 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $153.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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