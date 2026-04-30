Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,459 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,707 shares in the company, valued at $543,658.50. The trade was a 37.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 78.88%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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