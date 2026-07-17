Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,517 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 30,784 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $106.51 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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