Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,908 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $203.65 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.27 and a 200-day moving average of $198.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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