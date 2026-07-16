Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,493 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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