Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,947 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 2.4%

ADI stock opened at $383.28 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.73 and a 1-year high of $408.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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